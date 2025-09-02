5-minute breakfasts: Tahini toast recipe

Tahini toast is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that you can whip up in a matter of five minutes. The simplest dish combines the creamy tahini with crunchy toasted bread, giving you a satisfying start to the day. Given its rich flavor and versatility, you could customize tahini toast to suit different taste buds. Here are some tips to make this breakfast time-saver delicious and efficient.

Tip 1 Choosing the right bread Choosing the right bread is key to making perfect tahini toast. Whole grain or sourdough bread makes for a hearty base that goes well with the nutty flavor of tahini. These breads also offer more fiber and nutrients than white ones, making them a healthier option. Just make sure your slices are thick enough to hold the toppings without getting soggy.

Tip 2 Perfecting tahini spread The key ingredient of this dish is tahini, a paste made from ground sesame seeds. For best consistency, stir your tahini well before spreading it on your toast. If you like sweet taste, you can add honey or maple syrup to cut the natural bitterness of tahini. For those who like savory, a pinch of salt or lemon juice can add to its taste.

Tip 3 Adding toppings for flavor Toppings can take your tahini toast to the next level by adding texture and flavor. Fresh fruits such as bananas or berries add natural sweetness and vitamins while nuts like almonds or walnuts lend crunch and healthy fats. For a further nutrition boost, sprinkle chia seeds or flaxseeds on your toast.