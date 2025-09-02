Litti chokha: A must-try Bihari delicacy

A traditional dish from the heartland of Bihar , litti chokha is probably the most unique dish one can have. Best enjoyed as a morning meal, it offers a perfect start to the day. Litti is basically wheat flour dough balls filled with roasted gram flour and spices, while chokha is made from mashed vegetables like potatoes and tomatoes. Together, they make the iconic Bihari dish.

Dish 1 The ingredients behind the magic The main ingredients for Litti are whole wheat flour, roasted gram flour (sattu), cumin seeds, and ajwain. Chokha uses potatoes, tomatoes, brinjal, green chilies and mustard oil. The two come together to create a dish that is wholesome and truly gratifying. With this combination, you get a meal that is not just full of flavors but also enriched with nutritional values.

Dish 2 Traditional cooking methods Traditionally, littis are baked directly on fire or in a clay oven (also known as tandoor) until they get a crispy outer texture. As for chokha, the vegetables are roasted over fire before they are mashed with spices. This gives the dish a smoky flavor that adds to the taste of the dish.

Dish 3 Nutritional value of litti chokha Not just taste, litti chokha also brings nutritional benefits from its constituents. Whole wheat in litti gives fiber, while sattu is rich in protein. The vegetables in chokha such as potatoes and tomatoes add vitamins and minerals. This combination not only serves a delicious meal but also keeps one energetic throughout the day, making it a perfect dish for health-conscious people.