Craving a quick snack? Try lentil fritters
What's the story
Spicy lentil fritters, or masoor dal pakoras, are a popular snack in many parts of the world. They are quick to make and delicious to eat. Made with lentils and spices, these fritters are perfect to satisfy your cravings. Here is a simple five-minute recipe to make them at home.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make spicy lentil fritters, you will need masoor dal (red lentils), chopped onions, green chilies, ginger paste, cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt, and oil for frying.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and give the fritters their distinct flavor.
Preparation
Prepare the lentils
Soak the masoor dal in water for about one hour.
Once soaked, drain the water, and blend the lentils into a coarse paste.
Do not add too much water while blending, as you want the batter to be thick enough to hold its shape when frying.
Spicing up
Mix spices and vegetables
In a mixing bowl, add the lentil paste along with chopped onions, green chilies (adjust according to your spice preference), ginger paste, cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, and salt.
Mix everything well until all ingredients are combined evenly.
Cooking method
Frying time
Heat oil in a pan over medium flame.
Once hot enough (test by dropping a small amount of batter into the oil; it should sizzle immediately), drop spoonfuls of the batter into the pan.
Fry until golden brown on both sides.
Remove with a slotted spoon, and drain excess oil on paper towels.
Serving suggestion
Serve hot with chutney
Serve your spicy lentil fritters hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for dipping.
These fritters go well with tea or coffee, making them an ideal choice for evening snacks or get-togethers.