Turn puffed rice into these delicious sweet treats
What's the story
Puffed rice and jaggery are two ingredients commonly found in most Indian kitchens. Together, they make a delicious treat that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. This sweet snack is not just easy to make, but also offers a unique combination of textures and flavors. Here are some quick recipes using puffed rice and jaggery, perfect for those who want to whip up something sweet without spending hours in the kitchen.
Dish 1
Classic puffed rice jaggery bars
Puffed rice and jaggery bars are a classic treat that requires minimal ingredients. Just melt jaggery with a little water until it forms a syrup, and mix it with puffed rice. Spread the mixture on a greased plate, and let it cool before cutting into bars. These bars are chewy, crunchy, and just the right amount of sweet.
Dish 2
Spicy puffed rice jaggery mix
For those who like a bit of spice with their sweetness, try making a spicy puffed rice jaggery mix. Add roasted peanuts, cashews, and spices like red chili powder and turmeric powder to the mixture of puffed rice and melted jaggery. This snack is perfect for those who like their treats with a kick.
Dish 3
Coconut-infused puffed rice jaggery treats
For coconut lovers, here's a delicious twist to the classic puffed rice and jaggery treat. Simply add grated coconut to the melted jaggery before mixing it with puffed rice. This will give you a rich, aromatic flavor that will take your taste buds on a tropical vacation. The coconut's natural sweetness and texture go perfectly with the puffed rice and jaggery, making it an irresistible snack.
Dish 4
Nutty puffed rice jaggery delight
To make a nutty delight, add almonds or walnuts to your puffed rice and jaggery mix. The nuts give an extra crunch and a dose of healthy fats. Just roast the nuts lightly before mixing them in to enhance their flavor. This way, you get a nutritious snack that's also delicious.