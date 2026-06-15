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Turn puffed rice into these delicious sweet treats

By Simran Jeet 11:04 am Jun 15, 202611:04 am

What's the story

Puffed rice and jaggery are two ingredients commonly found in most Indian kitchens. Together, they make a delicious treat that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. This sweet snack is not just easy to make, but also offers a unique combination of textures and flavors. Here are some quick recipes using puffed rice and jaggery, perfect for those who want to whip up something sweet without spending hours in the kitchen.