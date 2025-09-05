5-minute breakfasts: Strawberry-chia pudding 

Strawberry-chia pudding makes for a healthy breakfast that you can prepare in just five minutes. The natural sweetness of strawberries and the health benefits of chia seeds make it the perfect combination for anyone who is short on time but doesn't want to miss out on a healthy start to their day. With minimal ingredients and preparation, this recipe ensures quick busy-morning solutions without compromising on nutrition.

#1 Ingredients needed To prepare this pudding, you will require fresh strawberries, chia seeds, almond milk or any other plant-based milk of your choice, and a sweetener like honey or maple syrup. The combination of these ingredients offers essential nutrients including fiber from chia seeds and vitamins from the strawberries. Make sure you have these things ready beforehand to save time during preparation.

#2 Preparation steps Start by washing and chopping the strawberries into small pieces. Add two tablespoons of chia seeds to a bowl or jar with one cup of almond milk. Stir well to ensure that the chia seeds are evenly distributed in the liquid. Add your chopped strawberries and sweetener according to taste preferences. Mix everything thoroughly so that all ingredients are well combined.

#3 Setting time required Once mixed, let the pudding mixture sit for at least five minutes at room temperature or refrigerate it overnight if you want a thicker consistency by morning. During this time, chia seeds will absorb liquid and expand into a gel-like texture, which gives the pudding its creamy consistency without any cooking involved.