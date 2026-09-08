How to make street-style besan toast at home
What's the story
Spicy besan toast is a quick and easy street-style breakfast that you can whip up in five minutes. This Indian dish combines chickpea flour with spices to create a savory toast that is both filling and flavorful. Perfect for busy mornings or a light snack, this recipe is all about simplicity and taste. With just a few ingredients, you can enjoy a delicious meal that captures the essence of street food.
Ingredients
Gather your ingredients
To make spicy besan toast, you will need chickpea flour (besan), water, green chilies, ginger, salt, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and bread slices.
These basic ingredients are usually available in most kitchens.
The spices are what give this dish its signature kick. Adjust the quantity of green chilies and red chili powder according to your spice preference.
Batter preparation
Prepare the batter
Start by mixing chickpea flour with water in a bowl until you get a smooth batter.
Add finely chopped green chilies and grated ginger for extra flavor.
Season with salt, turmeric powder, and red chili powder to taste.
The batter should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon but not so thick that it does not spread easily on the bread.
Coating process
Coat the bread slices
Heat a non-stick pan over medium flame and add a little oil to grease it lightly.
Take each slice of bread one by one and dip both sides into the prepared batter so they are evenly coated.
Make sure each slice is well covered but not dripping with excess batter before placing them on the pan.
Cooking tips
Cook until crispy
Place the coated bread slices on the heated pan without crowding them too much for even cooking.
Cook until they turn golden brown on one side before flipping them over carefully using a spatula or tongs.
Add more oil if required while cooking both sides until a crispy texture is achieved.
Serving suggestion
Serve hot with chutney
Once cooked thoroughly, remove it from the heat immediately.
Serve it hot with your choice of chutney or sauce. Mint chutney or ketchup pairs especially well with its spicy flavors.
This simple combination makes the dish more enjoyable and satisfying. It is a flavorful breakfast option that can be enjoyed any day, whether you prefer something spicy, tangy, or slightly sweet.