Thick hair? Try these 5-minute styling tricks
What's the story
If you have thick hair, you know how difficult it can be to style it in a matter of minutes. But with the right hacks, you can add volume and style without spending hours in front of the mirror. These five-minute tricks are perfect for those busy mornings or last-minute outings. They are easy to do and require minimal products, making them ideal for anyone looking to manage thick hair quickly.
Tip 1
Use a volumizing mousse
A volumizing mousse can be a game-changer for thick hair.
Apply a small amount to damp hair before blow-drying. It lifts roots and adds body without weighing down your locks.
Focus on the roots while applying to get maximum lift.
This trick is quick and effective, giving you fuller-looking hair in no time.
Tip 2
Try the upside-down blow-dry
Blow-drying your hair upside down is a simple trick that instantly adds volume.
Bend at the waist while drying your hair with a round brush or fingers.
This technique lifts the roots and creates natural bounce.
It takes just five minutes, but gives you a noticeable difference in volume.
Tip 3
Braid overnight for natural waves
If you want to wake up with voluminous waves, try braiding your hair before going to bed.
Divide your damp hair into sections, and braid each one loosely.
In the morning, undo the braids for natural-looking waves that add texture and volume without any heat styling.
Tip 4
Use dry shampoo strategically
Dry shampoo is your best friend when it comes to adding instant lift on non-wash days.
Spray it at the roots of your dry hair from a distance of about six inches.
Let it sit for a few seconds before massaging it into your scalp with your fingertips.
This absorbs excess oil and gives an immediate boost of volume, making it perfect for quick morning routines.
Tip 5
Tease at the crown gently
Teasing at the crown is an old-school trick that still works wonders for adding height and fullness to thick hairdos.
Take small sections from the crown area and backcomb gently using a fine-tooth comb or teasing brush.
Smooth over lightly with top layers so that no knots are visible, but lift remains intact all day long.