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5 seeds to boost your immunity this season

By Simran Jeet 03:33 pm Jul 03, 202603:33 pm

What's the story

Monsoon season can be a tricky time for your health, with the humidity and changing weather patterns. However, including certain seeds in your diet can help strengthen your immunity during this time. These seeds are packed with essential nutrients that can boost your body's defense mechanisms. Here are five monsoon seeds you can add to your diet to improve immunity and stay healthy throughout the season.