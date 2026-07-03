5 seeds to boost your immunity this season
What's the story
Monsoon season can be a tricky time for your health, with the humidity and changing weather patterns. However, including certain seeds in your diet can help strengthen your immunity during this time. These seeds are packed with essential nutrients that can boost your body's defense mechanisms. Here are five monsoon seeds you can add to your diet to improve immunity and stay healthy throughout the season.
Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds: A rich source of omega-3
Flaxseeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for reducing inflammation and boosting heart health. They are also rich in lignans, which have antioxidant properties. Adding flaxseeds to your diet can help strengthen the immune system by fighting oxidative stress. You can add ground flaxseeds to smoothies or yogurt for an easy nutritional boost.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds: Packed with fiber and protein
Chia seeds are loaded with fiber and protein, which are essential for keeping your digestive system in check and providing you with energy. They are also rich in antioxidants that help fight free radicals in the body. Soaking chia seeds in water makes them gel-like, which can be added to puddings.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds: High in zinc
Pumpkin seeds are a great source of zinc, an essential mineral for immune function and wound healing. They also provide magnesium and iron, which are essential for energy production and muscle function. You can eat pumpkin seeds as a snack or add them to salads for a crunchy texture.
Sunflower seeds
Sunflower seeds: Rich in vitamin E
Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage by free radicals. They also provide healthy fats, which promote heart health. Sunflower seeds can be eaten raw or roasted, and they make a great addition to granola bars or trail mixes.
Sesame seeds
Sesame seeds: Contains sesamin lignan
Sesame seeds contain sesamin lignan, which has been shown to lower cholesterol levels and enhance liver function. These tiny powerhouses also provide calcium for strong bones. Sesame seeds can be sprinkled over salads, or used as a topping on baked goods for added crunch and nutrition.