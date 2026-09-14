Desert travel 101: 5 items you can't skip
What's the story
Traveling through Africa's deserts can be an adventure of a lifetime, but it requires the right gear. The vast landscapes and extreme weather conditions make it imperative to choose items that ensure safety, comfort, and convenience. Here are five essential items that every traveler should consider packing for a desert journey in Africa. These items will help you navigate the terrain, stay hydrated, and protect yourself from the sun.
Footwear
Sturdy footwear for rough terrain
A good pair of sturdy footwear is a must for desert travel.
Go for shoes with a strong grip and support to keep your feet safe from rocky paths and loose sand.
Lightweight hiking boots or shoes made of breathable material are ideal, as they keep your feet cool while providing the required protection.
Make sure they fit well to avoid blisters on long treks.
Sun protection
Wide-brimmed hat for sun protection
A wide-brimmed hat is essential to protect yourself from the sun's harsh rays during desert travels.
It shields your face, neck, and ears from sunburns, and keeps you cool by blocking direct sunlight.
Choose a hat with an adjustable strap to keep it secure even on windy days.
Hydration
Reusable water bottle for hydration
Staying hydrated is key when traveling through arid regions like African deserts.
A reusable water bottle lets you carry enough water without adding to plastic waste.
Go for insulated bottles that keep liquids cool for hours under the heat of the sun.
Regular refills at available sources ensure you always have access to fresh drinking water.
Backpack
Lightweight backpack for essentials
A lightweight backpack is essential for carrying all your essentials during desert expeditions.
Pick one with multiple compartments so that you can organize items such as maps, snacks, first-aid kits, and extra clothing layers easily.
A pack with padded straps will make carrying it more comfortable over long distances.
Sunscreen
Sunscreen lotion with high SPF
Sunscreen lotion with high SPF is a must-have in deserts, where exposure to UV rays is extreme.
It protects your skin from sunburns, which can be painful and long-lasting if not treated properly.
Apply sunscreen generously before heading out each day, reapplying every two hours, or after sweating heavily, to maintain its effectiveness throughout your journey.