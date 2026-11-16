Cassia: 5 dishes using this cinnamon-like spice
What's the story
Cassia, a spice similar to cinnamon, is widely used in African vegetarian dishes. Its warm and sweet flavor elevates the taste of a number of traditional recipes across the continent. From stews to desserts, cassia is an essential ingredient that lends depth and richness to the cuisine. Here are five African vegetarian dishes where cassia takes center stage, showcasing the spice's versatility and cultural significance.
Dish 1
Spicy lentil stew with cassia
This hearty stew combines lentils with a mix of spices, including cassia, to create a warming dish perfect for any time of the year.
The lentils are simmered until tender and absorb the flavors of tomatoes, onions, garlic, and various spices.
Cassia adds a subtle sweetness that balances the heat from chili peppers.
This dish is often served with rice or flatbread.
Dish 2
Sweet potato and cassia curry
Sweet potatoes make for a comforting base in this curry, which is enhanced by the addition of cassia.
Coconut milk provides creaminess, while turmeric and cumin add earthiness to the mix.
The combination of sweet potatoes and cassia creates an interesting contrast between sweet and spicy notes.
This curry can be enjoyed on its own or paired with steamed vegetables.
Dish 3
Cassia-infused vegetable pilaf
Vegetable pilaf is a staple across many African regions, and the addition of cassia takes it up a notch.
The dish consists of rice cooked with vegetables such as carrots, peas, and bell peppers, all flavored with aromatic spices, including cumin and coriander.
Cassia is added during cooking to infuse its fragrance throughout the grains.
Dish 4
Banana fritters with cassia sugar dusting
These banana fritters are not just delicious, but also highlight how well cassia goes with fruits.
Ripe bananas are mashed into a batter before being deep-fried until golden brown.
Once done, they are dusted with sugar mixed with ground-up pieces of dried cassia bark for added flavor complexity.
This makes them an irresistible snack or dessert option.
Dish 5
Cassia-spiced vegetable tagine
Tagines are slow-cooked stews, traditionally made in earthenware pots, called tagines, which are named after the pots themselves.
They originate from North Africa but have become popular worldwide.
In this version, seasonal vegetables like zucchini or eggplant are cooked slowly over low heat.
They are flavored generously with aromatic spices, including ginger, cinnamon, and, most importantly, our star ingredient, cassia.