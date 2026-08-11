Agretti: This salty coastal green could transform your meals
What's the story
Agretti, a coastal plant with a unique flavor, is taking the culinary world by storm. Known for its slightly salty taste and crisp texture, this versatile ingredient can be used in a range of dishes. Here are five creative ways to use agretti in your cooking. From salads to pasta, these ideas will help you explore the potential of this intriguing plant and add a new twist to your meals.
Fresh twist
Agretti salad with citrus dressing
Agretti salad with citrus dressing is a refreshing choice for warm days.
The bright flavors of lemon or orange juice complement the natural saltiness of the agretti.
Toss in some cherry tomatoes and cucumber for added crunch and color.
This simple yet flavorful salad makes an excellent side dish or light lunch option.
Herbaceous delight
Pasta tossed with agretti pesto
Transform traditional pesto by mixing in agretti for a herbaceous twist.
Blend the agretti with basil, garlic, nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese for a vibrant green sauce.
Toss it with your favorite pasta for a delicious meal that highlights the unique flavor of this coastal plant.
Morning boost
Agretti frittata for breakfast
Start your day on a flavorful note with an agretti frittata.
Saute the agretti with onions before adding beaten eggs and cooking until set.
This dish makes for an excellent breakfast or brunch option that combines protein and greens in one satisfying bite.
Smoky infusion
Grilled vegetables featuring agretti
Incorporate grilled vegetables into your repertoire by adding grilled agretti to the mix.
Toss it with bell peppers, zucchini, and asparagus before grilling them over medium heat until tender and slightly charred.
The smoky notes from grilling enhance the natural flavors of both vegetables and agretti alike.
Creamy indulgence
Risotto enriched by agretti essence
Elevate your risotto game by stirring in cooked and chopped-up pieces of fresh or blanched agretti towards the end of cooking time.
This way, you can retain its texture while infusing creamy rice with subtle brininess.
It goes perfectly with Parmesan cheese. The cheese adds richness without overpowering other ingredients present within the dish itself.