5 different dosas to try beyond masala dosa
What's the story
A staple of South Indian cuisine, dosa is a thin, crispy pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter. While the classic masala dosa is a favorite, India offers a plethora of regional varieties that are equally delicious and unique. Each region adds its own twist to this beloved dish, resulting in an array of flavors and textures. Here are five regional dosa varieties you must try.
#1
Rawa dosa: A quick delight
Rawa dosa is a thin, crispy dosa made from semolina, rice flour, and all-purpose flour. Unlike traditional dosas, it does not need fermentation, making it a quick option.
This dosa is usually garnished with onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves for added flavor.
Popular in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, rawa dosa is often served with coconut chutney or sambar.
#2
Neer dosa: Coastal specialty
Originating from coastal Karnataka, neer dosa is famous for its delicate texture.
Prepared with rice soaked in water and ground to a smooth batter without fermentation, this dosa is soft and mildly flavored.
Neer dosa goes well with coconut-based curries or jaggery for a sweet touch.
Its simplicity makes it a favorite among those who love subtle flavors.
#3
Pesarattu: Protein-packed option
Pesarattu hails from Andhra Pradesh and is made with green gram (moong dal) batter instead of regular rice batter.
This protein-rich dosa is usually served with ginger chutney or upma as filling.
Pesarattu can be enjoyed as breakfast or lunch, owing to its hearty nature.
Its unique flavor sets it apart from other dosa varieties.
#4
Set dosa: Soft and fluffy treat
Set dosa is a soft and fluffy variety from Karnataka that is served in pairs or triplets on a plate.
Made with a fermented batter of rice and urad dal, set dosa is thicker than regular dosas but lighter than idlis.
It is usually served with coconut chutney and vegetable sambar, making it a wholesome meal option.
#5
Paper dosa: Extra crispy delight
Paper dosa is an ultra-thin and extra-crispy version of the regular dosa.
Prepared by spreading a thin layer of fermented batter on a hot griddle, it is cooked until golden brown.
It is served with an array of chutneys and sambar.
This variety is especially popular in Tamil Nadu, where it is often enjoyed with potato fillings for added flavor.