If you love flattened rice, try these breakfast dishes

Flattened rice, or poha, is a staple breakfast ingredient across many parts of India. It is loved for its versatility and ease of preparation. A quick-cooking ingredient, flattened rice can be transformed into a number of delectable dishes that are both filling and nutritious. Here are five must-try breakfast dishes featuring flattened rice, each offering a unique taste and regional flair.

Dish 1 Spicy Maharashtrian poha Maharashtrian poha is famous for its spicy and tangy taste. Prepared with turmeric, mustard seeds, green chilies, and peanuts, this dish is a treat for the taste buds. The addition of lemon juice gives it a tangy twist. Garnished with fresh coriander leaves and sev, this poha variant is both filling and flavorful.

Dish 2 Sweet Bengali chirer pulao Chirer pulao from Bengal is a sweet take on flattened rice. It has raisins, cashews, and sometimes even coconut flakes, making it rich in texture. The pulao is mildly spiced with cardamom and cinnamon, making it a perfect breakfast or snack option for those who prefer sweet over savory.

Dish 3 Tangy South Indian aval upma Aval upma is a South Indian favorite that uses flattened rice as its base. This dish is made by sauteing flattened rice with vegetables like carrots and peas, and spices such as mustard seeds and curry leaves. The tangy taste comes from tamarind paste, making it both refreshing and appetizing.

Dish 4 Nutritious Gujarati batata poha Batata poha from Gujarat adds potatoes to the mix of flattened rice. The potatoes are cooked along with onions before adding the flattened rice. The dish is seasoned with turmeric, sugar, and lemon juice to give it a balanced taste profile. Garnished with fresh coriander leaves, it's a nutritious option for breakfast.