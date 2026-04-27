These idli variations are a must-try!

Idli, the beloved South Indian breakfast staple, has taken a whole new avatar on the busy streets of India. These variations serve a delicious twist to the traditional idli, making them a must-try for all foodies. From spicy to tangy, these street-style idlis are a testament to India's rich culinary diversity. Here are five must-try idli variations that will take your taste buds on an exciting journey.

Rawa twist Rawa idli delight Rawa idli is a quick, easy variation made with semolina instead of rice batter. It is usually lighter and has a slightly coarse texture. The addition of yogurt makes it soft and fluffy. Rawa idlis are usually garnished with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and cashews for added flavor and crunch. They are usually served with coconut chutney or sambar, making them an irresistible street food option.

Kanchipuram style Kanchipuram idli experience Kanchipuram idli hails from Tamil Nadu and is known for its aromatic spices. The batter is mixed with cumin seeds, black pepper, and ginger paste before steaming it in banana leaves. This gives the idlis a unique flavor profile that sets them apart from regular ones. They are usually served with ghee or coconut chutney for an added taste.

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Podi flavor Podi idli explosion Podi idli takes the classic South Indian dish up a notch by adding podi, a spice mix of lentils and dry red chilies. The idlis are coated in this spicy powder after steaming, giving them an explosion of flavors in every bite. Podi idlis are usually accompanied by jaggery or curd to balance out the heat.

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Masala Twist Masala idli adventure Masala idli is all about stuffing the steamed rice cakes with a spicy potato filling, much like masala dosa. The filling usually has mustard seeds, turmeric, green chilies, onions, and coriander leaves, making the dish aromatic and flavorful. Served hot with chutney or sambar, masala idlis are a favorite among street food lovers.