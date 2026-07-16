5 traditional breakfast dishes from Kerala
What's the story
Kerala, a southern Indian state, is famous for its rich culinary heritage, especially when it comes to breakfast. The dishes are not just delicious but also a reflection of the state's diverse culture and traditions. From rice-based delicacies to coconut-infused treats, Kerala breakfasts offer a unique taste experience. Here are five traditional breakfast dishes from Kerala that you should not miss.
Dish 1
Appam with stew
A popular breakfast choice in Kerala, appam is a soft and fluffy rice pancake with a crispy edge.
It is usually paired with stew, a mild curry made with vegetables and coconut milk. The combination of the sweet appam and savory stew makes for a delightful balance of flavors.
Appam is usually prepared using fermented rice batter, which gives it a distinct taste and texture.
Dish 2
Puttu and kadala curry
Puttu is another iconic breakfast dish from Kerala. It is made by steaming layers of coarsely ground rice flour and grated coconut in cylindrical molds.
It is usually served with kadala curry, a spicy black chickpea curry cooked in coconut milk.
The combination of puttu's mild flavor with kadala curry's spiciness makes for an enticing meal that is both filling and satisfying.
Dish 3
Dosa with sambar
Dosa, a thin crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, is a staple in many South Indian households.
In Kerala, dosa is often served with sambar, a tangy lentil soup flavored with tamarind and spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves.
This combination offers a perfect blend of textures—the crisp dosa pairs well with the hearty sambar.
Dish 4
Idiyappam with coconut milk
Idiyappam, also known as string hoppers, is prepared by pressing rice flour dough through fine holes to create noodle-like strands.
It is usually served drizzled with sweetened coconut milk, or accompanied by spicy vegetable curries for those who prefer savory options.
The delicate strands absorb flavors well, making them versatile enough to be paired with different accompaniments.
Dish 5
Neyyappam
Neyyappam is a sweet treat made from rice flour mixed with jaggery, banana puree, cardamom powder, and ghee.
The batter is deep-fried into small, round cakes.
These cakes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
They are often enjoyed during festivals or special occasions, but can be relished any time of the day for their delightful sweetness.