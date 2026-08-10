From salad to fritters: 5 kohlrabi dishes to try
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is quickly becoming a favorite in African kitchens. Its crunchy texture and mild flavor make it an excellent addition to a variety of dishes. As more people discover its culinary potential, kohlrabi is being used in innovative ways across the continent. Here are five exciting kohlrabi dishes that are making waves in Africa, showcasing the vegetable's adaptability and appeal.
Dish 1
Kohlrabi salad with citrus dressing
This refreshing salad combines the crispness of kohlrabi with a zesty citrus dressing.
Thinly sliced kohlrabi is tossed with oranges or lemons, olive oil, and a hint of honey for sweetness.
The dish is often garnished with fresh herbs like mint or parsley to enhance its flavor profile.
It's a popular choice for those looking for light yet flavorful meal options.
Dish 2
Stir-fried kohlrabi with vegetables
Stir-frying is another popular way to enjoy kohlrabi's crunchiness.
In this dish, sliced kohlrabi is cooked with other vegetables like bell peppers and carrots in a hot wok or pan.
Soy sauce and garlic add depth to the flavors while keeping the preparation quick and easy.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles.
Dish 3
Kohlrabi soup with spices
A comforting bowl of soup can highlight kohlrabi's unique taste.
In this recipe, diced kohlrabi is simmered with onions, garlic, and spices like cumin and coriander until tender.
The soup can be pureed for a smooth texture or left chunky for added interest.
It's an ideal choice for cooler days when you want something warm and nourishing.
Dish 4
Grated kohlrabi fritters
Grated kohlrabi makes for an excellent base for fritters that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
Mixed with flour, eggs, herbs, and spices before being pan-fried until golden brown, these fritters are a delicious appetizer or side dish option that pairs well with dips like yogurt sauce.
Dish 5
Roasted kohlrabi wedges
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of kohlrabi while giving it a satisfying crunch.
Cut into wedges, tossed in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roasted in an oven until caramelized edges form, this simple yet delicious preparation method highlights how versatile this vegetable can be when cooked properly.