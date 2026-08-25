5 lentil-based breakfasts that deserve a spot on your plate
What's the story
Lentils are a staple in Indian cuisine, providing a nutritious and versatile ingredient for many street breakfasts. These dishes are not only affordable but also packed with flavor and nutrition. From savory to slightly tangy, each dish offers a unique taste of India's diverse culinary landscape. Here are five must-try lentil-based street breakfasts that showcase the country's rich food culture.
Dish 1
Idli with sambar
Idli is a popular South Indian breakfast made from fermented rice and lentil batter.
It is usually served with sambar, a spicy lentil soup with vegetables and tamarind.
The combination makes for a wholesome meal, rich in protein and carbohydrates.
Idli is steamed, making it light on the stomach, while sambar adds depth with its spices.
Dish 2
Medu vada with chutney
Medu vada is a deep-fried, doughnut-shaped snack made from urad dal (black gram lentils) batter. It is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
Usually served with coconut or tomato chutney, medu vada makes for an indulgent breakfast option.
The dish is popular in many parts of India, especially in Karnataka.
Dish 3
Pesarattu dosa
Pesarattu dosa is a green gram (moong dal) crepe from Andhra Pradesh.
Unlike regular dosas made from rice batter, pesarattu uses soaked moong dal as its base. This gives it a distinct flavor and texture.
Pesarattu can be enjoyed plain or stuffed with upma (semolina porridge) for added taste and nutrition.
Dish 4
Chole bhature
Chole bhature is a North Indian favorite that consists of spicy chickpea curry served with fluffy, deep-fried bread called bhature.
While chickpeas are not lentils, they belong to the legume family, which makes them similar in terms of nutritional benefits, such as high protein content.
This hearty meal keeps you energized throughout the day.
Dish 5
Dal khichdi
Dal khichdi is a comforting one-pot dish prepared by cooking rice and lentils together until they form a porridge-like consistency.
It is usually seasoned lightly with turmeric and cumin seeds, and it is often garnished with ghee (clarified butter) for extra richness.
This simple yet satisfying meal is perfect for those looking for something light yet filling at the start of the day.