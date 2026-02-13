Japan's mochi snacks are taking the world by storm!

Mochi, a traditional Japanese rice cake, is famous for its chewy texture and versatility. Made from glutinous rice, this snack can be sweet or savory, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Here are five must-try mochi snacks that showcase the variety and creativity of this beloved treat. Each offers a unique taste experience that highlights Japan 's rich culinary heritage.

#1 Daifuku: A sweet delight Daifuku is a popular mochi snack that has a filling of sweet red bean paste or other sweet fillings such as ice cream. The outer layer is soft and chewy, while the inside is sweet and satisfying. Daifuku comes in different flavors and colors, making it an attractive option for those with a sweet tooth. It's often dusted with cornstarch to prevent sticking.

#2 Sakuramochi: Springtime favorite Sakuramochi is a seasonal delicacy, especially popular during Hanami (flower viewing) in spring. It consists of pink-hued mochi wrapped in a cherry blossom leaf, giving it a subtle floral aroma. The filling is usually sweet red bean paste, which complements the leaf's slightly salty taste. This combination makes sakuramochi an ideal treat to celebrate the arrival of spring.

#3 Warabimochi: A unique texture Warabimochi is different from regular mochi as it is made from bracken starch instead of glutinous rice. It has a jelly-like texture and is usually coated with soybean flour or matcha powder for extra flavor. Warabimochi is served chilled and has a light sweetness that makes it refreshing during hot weather.

#4 Kashiwa mochi: Traditional New Year snack Kashiwa mochi is traditionally eaten during Children's Day in Japan on May 5 every year. The snack has sweet red bean paste wrapped in an oak leaf, which symbolizes prosperity and strength for children as they grow up. The oak leaves are not eaten but add an earthy flavor to the treat.