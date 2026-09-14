These moong dal chilla variations are worth trying
What's the story
Moong dal chilla, a savory Indian pancake made from ground green gram, is a popular breakfast option across many parts of India. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal start to the day. From street vendors to home kitchens, moong dal chilla is loved for its simplicity and versatility. Here are five popular variations of this delightful breakfast treat.
#1
Classic moong dal chilla
The classic moong dal chilla is prepared by soaking green gram overnight, grinding it into a smooth batter, and cooking it on a hot griddle.
Usually, it is served plain or with a side of chutney.
Its mild flavor makes it the perfect base for other ingredients, which can be added to customize the dish according to taste.
#2
Spinach-infused moong dal chilla
Adding spinach to moong dal chilla gives an extra punch of nutrition and flavor.
The green leafy vegetable not only adds color but also makes the dish healthier by adding iron and vitamins.
This version is especially loved by those looking for ways to increase their intake of greens without compromising on taste.
#3
Spicy moong dal chilla with chilies
For those who love their food spicy, adding green chilies to the batter makes for a fiery twist on the traditional recipe.
This variation gives an extra kick to the otherwise mild-flavored chilla.
The heat from the chilies is balanced by the soft texture of the pancake, making it an exciting option for spice lovers.
#4
Cheese-stuffed moong dal chilla
Cheese lovers will enjoy this variation, where grated cheese is stuffed inside the chilla before folding it over while cooking.
The melted cheese adds richness and depth of flavor, making it a more indulgent version of the classic recipe.
This one is perfect for those who enjoy fusion-style breakfasts.
#5
Vegetable-packed moong dal chilla
Adding grated vegetables like carrots or bell peppers to the batter not only adds color but also a lot of nutrition to the moong dal chilla.
This version is ideal for picky eaters who want to sneak in some extra nutrients into their diet without compromising on taste, texture, or appearance.