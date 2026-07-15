Paniyaram: The South Indian breakfast you must try
What's the story
Paniyarams are a popular breakfast option in South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. These small, round, and fluffy delights are made in a special pan and can be sweet or savory. They are made from fermented rice and lentil batter, making them a nutritious start to the day. Here is a look at five varieties of paniyarams that you must try for an authentic South Indian breakfast experience.
Dish 1
Spicy masala paniyaram
Spicy masala paniyaram is a savory version of the classic dish. It is prepared by mixing the batter with spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped onions.
The addition of these ingredients gives the paniyarams a flavorful kick that goes well with coconut chutney or sambar.
This variant is ideal for those who love bold flavors in their morning meal.
Dish 2
Sweet jaggery paniyaram
Sweet jaggery paniyaram is a delightful treat for those with a sweet tooth.
Made by adding jaggery syrup to the batter, these paniyarams have a natural sweetness without refined sugar.
Cardamom powder is often added for an aromatic touch.
These are best enjoyed with ghee or honey drizzled over them.
Dish 3
Banana paniyaram
Banana paniyaram is an innovative twist on the traditional recipe.
Ripe bananas are mashed and mixed into the batter before cooking. This adds natural sweetness and moisture to the paniyarams, making them soft and flavorful.
They can be served as an afternoon snack, dessert, or breakfast.
Dish 4
Rawa (semolina) paniyaram
Rawa paniyaram uses semolina instead of rice batter, giving it a different texture while keeping the taste intact.
The semolina is soaked briefly before mixing with spices like cumin seeds and ginger paste, before cooking in the special pan.
These crispy outside, yet soft inside, delights go well with spicy chutneys.
Dish 5
Vegetable paniyaram
Vegetable paniyaram adds nutrition by incorporating grated carrots, peas, and capsicum into the batter mix.
These colorful additions not only enhance the visual appeal but also provide essential vitamins and minerals.
This variant is perfect for those looking to add more vegetables to their diet without compromising on taste.