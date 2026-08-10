How plantains are enjoyed in Africa
What's the story
Ghanaian cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and diverse ingredients, and plantains are an integral part of it. These starchy fruits are used in a variety of snacks that showcase their versatility and cultural significance. From savory to sweet, Ghanaian plantain snacks offer a unique taste experience that reflects the country's culinary heritage. Here are five must-try plantain snacks that highlight this beloved ingredient.
Snack 1
Kelewele: Spicy fried plantains
Kelewele is a popular Ghanaian snack made from ripe plantains marinated with spices like ginger, garlic, and pepper before being fried to perfection.
The result is a spicy and sweet treat that can be enjoyed on its own or as a side dish.
Kelewele is often served at social gatherings and is known for its bold flavors and crispy texture.
Snack 2
Plantain chips: Crunchy delight
Plantain chips are thinly sliced plantains fried until crispy. They make for an addictive snack, perfect for munching on at any time of the day.
Usually lightly salted or seasoned with spices, these chips give you a satisfying crunch with every bite.
They are commonly sold in local markets across Ghana.
Snack 3
Fufu with light soup: Traditional favorite
Fufu is a traditional Ghanaian dish made by pounding boiled plantains into a smooth, dough-like consistency.
It is usually served with light soup, a flavorful broth made with tomatoes, onions, and spices.
This hearty combination makes for a comforting meal or snack option that highlights the versatility of plantains in Ghanaian cuisine.
Snack 4
Plantain porridge: Breakfast staple
Plantain porridge is another beloved breakfast option in Ghana.
Prepared by cooking mashed ripe plantains with water or milk until thickened, this creamy porridge can be sweetened with sugar or honey, according to taste preferences.
It offers an energizing start to the day while highlighting the nutritional benefits of plantains.
Snack 5
Chinchinga: Grilled plantain skewers
Chinchinga, or grilled plantain skewers, are street food favorites in Ghana.
Ripe plantain slices are marinated in spices and then grilled over open flames. This creates smoky, flavorful skewers.
They are enjoyed by locals and tourists alike, showcasing the deliciousness of this beloved fruit.