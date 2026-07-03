Rajasthani puris that will win your heart

Dish 3

Chana dal puri: Protein-packed option

Chana dal puri is another nutritious option that packs protein-rich chickpea lentils into its stuffing. The lentils are cooked with spices like cumin seeds, ginger paste, and chili powder before being used as a filling for the dough balls. These are then rolled out into flat discs and fried until crispy. This puri pairs well with tangy tamarind chutney or yogurt.