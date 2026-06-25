Give masoor dal a tasty twist with these 5 recipes

Dish 2

Masoor dal khichdi

Masoor dal khichdi is a comforting one-pot meal ideal for any time of the day. Prepared by cooking masoor dal with rice and spices such as ginger and cumin seeds, this dish is light on the stomach yet filling. It is usually served with pickles or yogurt on the side to enhance its taste. This dish is especially popular during monsoons or when one craves something light yet wholesome.