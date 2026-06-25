Give masoor dal a tasty twist with these 5 recipes
What's the story
Masoor dal, a staple in most Indian kitchens, is loved for its versatility and nutritional benefits. This red lentil is not just easy to cook, but also takes on flavors beautifully, making it a favorite ingredient in several dishes. Here, we take a look at five unique recipes that highlight the different ways masoor dal can be relished in Indian cuisine.
Dish 1
Spicy masoor dal curry
Spicy masoor dal curry is a must-have for spice lovers. The dish is prepared by cooking masoor dal with tomatoes, onions, and spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric. The result is a rich, flavorful curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads. The addition of green chilies gives it an extra kick, while garnishing with fresh coriander leaves adds to its flavor.
Dish 2
Masoor dal khichdi
Masoor dal khichdi is a comforting one-pot meal ideal for any time of the day. Prepared by cooking masoor dal with rice and spices such as ginger and cumin seeds, this dish is light on the stomach yet filling. It is usually served with pickles or yogurt on the side to enhance its taste. This dish is especially popular during monsoons or when one craves something light yet wholesome.
Dish 3
Masoor dal pancakes
Masoor dal pancakes are an innovative twist on traditional Indian pancakes (or dosas). The batter is made by soaking and grinding masoor dal with spices like green chilies and ginger. These pancakes can be enjoyed as breakfast or snack options when paired with chutneys or yogurt. They are crispy on the outside and soft inside, making them an irresistible treat.
Dish 4
Masoor dal salad
For those who prefer lighter meals without compromising on nutrition, masoor dal salad is an excellent choice. Cooked lentils are mixed with chopped vegetables like cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, along with lemon juice dressing, for added zestiness. This refreshing salad provides protein from lentils along with vitamins from fresh produce, making it both healthy and delicious at the same time.
Dish 5
Sweet masoor dal halwa
Sweet masoor dal halwa is a rich and comforting dessert. It is made with roasted and ground red lentils. The lentils are slowly cooked in ghee until they turn golden and caramelized. Sugar syrup is added for sweetness. Cardamom powder gives it a warm flavor. The halwa is topped with almonds, cashews, and other nuts. This rich, aromatic halwa is often served during festive occasions and celebrations, adding a touch of sweetness to any gathering.