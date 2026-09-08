Got leftover rice? Try these easy ideas
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Leftover rice is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of delicious dishes. Not only does this save time, but it also prevents food waste. With a few simple ingredients, you can whip up meals that are both satisfying and economical. Here are five creative ways to use leftover rice, each offering a unique flavor and texture.
Dish 1
Fried rice with vegetables
Fried rice with vegetables is an easy way to use up leftover rice.
Just sauté some onions, garlic, and your choice of vegetables such as peas, carrots, or bell peppers in a pan.
Add the leftover rice and stir-fry until heated through. Season with soy sauce or tamari for added flavor.
This dish is quick to prepare, and it makes for a balanced meal.
Dish 2
Rice pudding dessert
Transform leftover rice into a sweet treat by making rice pudding.
Cook the rice with milk, sugar, and vanilla extract until creamy.
You can add raisins, cinnamon, or both for extra flavor if you like.
This dessert is comforting and can be enjoyed warm or chilled.
Dish 3
Stuffed bell peppers
Stuffed bell peppers make for an interesting way to use leftover rice.
Mix the rice with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and spices such as cumin or paprika.
Stuff the mixture into halved bell peppers and bake until the peppers are tender.
This dish is colorful, nutritious, and flavorful.
Dish 4
Rice soup with vegetables
Rice soup is a comforting option for cooler days.
Start by simmering vegetable broth with chopped vegetables, such as carrots, celery, and broccoli.
Add the leftover rice and let it cook until everything is tender.
Season with herbs, such as thyme or parsley, for added depth of flavor.
Dish 5
Rice salad with beans
Make a refreshing rice salad with leftover rice and canned beans, such as kidney beans or chickpeas.
Add diced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes for extra freshness. Toss everything with a simple vinaigrette made from olive oil and lemon juice.
This easy salad works well as a light lunch or a flavorful side dish at gatherings and meals.