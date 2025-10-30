5 must-try recipes using mango powder

Mango powder, or amchur, is a staple in Indian kitchens. It lends a tangy kick to dishes, making them more flavorful. Here are five must-try recipes that use mango powder, highlighting its versatility and the unique taste it brings to vegetarian meals.

Dish 1 Spicy mango powder potato wedges These potato wedges are spiced with mango powder for a tangy twist. Just cut potatoes into wedges, toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and a teaspoon of mango powder. Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy. The result is a delicious snack or side dish that goes well with any meal.

Dish 2 Tangy mango powder chickpea salad Chickpea salad gets an upgrade with mango powder. Mix boiled chickpeas with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and coriander leaves. Add one tablespoon of lemon juice and half a teaspoon of mango powder for seasoning. This refreshing salad makes for an excellent light lunch or dinner option.

Dish 3 Zesty mango powder cauliflower curry Cauliflower curry gets an extra zing with mango powder. Saute onions, garlic, ginger in oil until golden brown. Add cauliflower florets and cook for a few minutes before adding tomatoes and spices like cumin and coriander powder. Finish off by adding half a teaspoon of mango powder for that zesty touch.

Dish 4 Flavorful mango powder lentil soup Lentil soup becomes more flavorful with mango powder's tanginess. Cook lentils with diced carrots and celery until tender. Add vegetable broth, turmeric, cumin seeds, salt, pepper, and one teaspoon of mango powder. Simmer until all flavors meld together perfectly.