Never tried wood apple? Start with these recipes
What's the story
Wood apple, a tropical fruit with a hard shell and aromatic pulp, is a versatile ingredient in many cuisines. Its unique flavor can be used in sweet and savory dishes alike. Here are five must-try recipes using wood apple that showcase its culinary potential. From refreshing drinks to delightful desserts, these recipes highlight the diverse ways this fruit can be enjoyed.
Smoothie
Wood apple smoothie delight
A wood apple smoothie is a refreshing way to start your day.
Blend the pulp of one wood apple with half a cup of yogurt and one tablespoon of honey until smooth.
Add ice cubes for an extra chill and blend again.
This smoothie is not just tasty but also packed with probiotics and vitamins, making it a healthy breakfast option.
Chutney
Savory wood apple chutney
Wood apple chutney adds a tangy twist to your meals.
To make this chutney, mash the pulp of two wood apples with one chopped onion, two green chilies, and a handful of coriander leaves.
Add salt to taste, and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.
This chutney goes well with rice or flatbreads.
Pudding
Sweet wood apple pudding
For those who love desserts, wood apple pudding is a must-try.
Mix the pulp of two wood apples with 1 cup of coconut milk and two tablespoons of sugar in a saucepan over low heat until thickened.
Pour into serving bowls, and let cool before serving.
The creamy texture and natural sweetness make it an ideal treat after meals.
Juice
Refreshing wood apple juice
Wood apple juice is perfect for hot days when you need something cool and hydrating.
Start by extracting the pulp from one wood apple and mixing it with 2 cups of water in a blender.
Strain through a fine sieve into glasses filled with ice cubes. Sweeten with honey, if desired, before serving chilled.
Curry
Spicy wood apple curry
Spicy wood apple curry adds an exotic flair to any meal table.
Cook chopped onions, garlic cloves, ginger paste, diced tomatoes, turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, and oil in a pan until onions turn golden brown.
Add mashed wood apple pulp, stir well, simmer for a few minutes, and serve hot over steamed rice or naan bread.