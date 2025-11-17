Heading to Tunisia? 5 snacks you should try there

Tunisian cuisine is a delightful mix of flavors and traditions, with its street snacks being an integral part of the culture. These snacks are not just delicious but also give a glimpse into the country's culinary heritage. From savory pastries to sweet treats, Tunisian street snacks are loved by locals and tourists alike. Here are five must-try Tunisian street snacks that will take you on a flavorful journey through Tunisia.

#1 Brik: A crispy delight Brik is a popular Tunisian snack consisting of thin pastry filled with various ingredients like tuna, or vegetables. The pastry is folded into a triangle and deep-fried until crispy. It is often served with a squeeze of lemon for added flavor. Brik can be found at many street vendors and is usually enjoyed as an appetizer or light meal.

#2 Makroud: Sweet semolina treats Makroud is a traditional Tunisian sweet made from semolina dough filled with dates or almonds. The dough is shaped into small diamonds or rectangles and fried until golden brown. Once fried, the treats are soaked in honey syrup, giving them a sweet glaze. Makroud is commonly sold at local markets and makes for an excellent dessert option.

#3 Lablabi: Hearty chickpea soup Lablabi is a comforting chickpea soup flavored with cumin and garlic, and served over pieces of stale bread. This hearty dish is usually garnished with harissa paste for spice lovers and drizzled with olive oil for richness. Lablabi makes for an ideal snack during cooler months and can be relished at various street stalls across Tunisia.

#4 Fricasse: Savory stuffed buns Fricasse are small, round buns stuffed with olives, capers, and sometimes potatoes. These soft, yeasted buns are fried to golden perfection and served warm. They are a popular choice for breakfast or as a quick snack throughout the day. You can find them at bakeries and street vendors across Tunisian cities.