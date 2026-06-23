5 fenugreek recipes you'll love

Dish 1

Fenugreek leaves with potatoes

Fenugreek leaves with potatoes is a simple, yet flavorful dish that combines the earthy taste of fenugreek with the softness of potatoes. The dish is prepared by sauteing potatoes with fresh or dried fenugreek leaves, along with spices like turmeric and cumin. The result is a mildly spiced curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads. The bitterness of fenugreek is balanced by the sweetness of potatoes, making it an appealing option for those who love unique flavors.