Heard of yakon root?
What's the story
Yakon root, a sweet and crunchy tuber, is becoming popular for its health benefits and versatility in the kitchen. With a low glycemic index, it is a great option for those looking to control their blood sugar levels. Yakon root can be used in a number of dishes, adding a unique flavor and texture. Here are five creative recipes that showcase the potential of yakon root.
Dish 1
Yakon root salad with citrus dressing
This refreshing salad mixes the crunch of yakon root with the tanginess of citrus fruits.
Just slice the yakon thinly, and toss it with orange segments, lemon juice, and a hint of honey.
The dressing brings out the natural sweetness of the yakon, while adding a zesty kick.
This dish is perfect as a light appetizer or side dish at any meal.
Dish 2
Stir-fried yakon with vegetables
Stir-frying yakon with vegetables makes for a quick and healthy dish.
Cut the yakon into matchsticks, and stir-fry it with bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli in sesame oil. Add soy sauce and ginger for extra flavor.
This colorful stir-fry not only highlights the versatility of yakon but also makes for a nutritious meal option.
Dish 3
Yakon root chips with herbs
For a crunchy snack option, try making yakon chips seasoned with herbs.
Thinly slice the yakon using a mandoline slicer, toss them in olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper before baking until crisp.
These chips make for an excellent alternative to regular potato chips.
Dish 4
Sweet potato-yakon mash
Combining sweet potatoes with cooked yacons makes for a creamy mash that goes well with any main course.
Boil or steam both ingredients until tender before mashing them together with butter or olive oil for added richness.
Season lightly with salt and pepper to taste.
Dish 5
Yakon smoothie bowl
Blend peeled yakons into your morning smoothie bowl for an added nutritional boost without altering its taste significantly.
Mix blended yacons with bananas, spinach, almond milk, and chia seeds.
Top off your smoothie bowl with granola, nuts, and fresh fruits like berries or kiwi slices for texture and flavor contrast.