Want to style your baby's hair? Try these options

Managing baby hair can be tricky, especially if you want it to stay in place without using harsh products. Natural hairstyles are a great way to keep those fine strands under control, while also looking stylish. They are not just easy to do, but also gentle on the hair and scalp. Here are five natural hairstyles that can help tame baby hair effectively.

Tip 1 Simple ponytail with headband A simple ponytail with a headband can work wonders for baby hairs. Just gather your hair into a low or high ponytail and put on a soft headband. The band holds back the flyaways and keeps everything neat. This style is perfect for everyday wear and takes hardly any time to do.

Tip 2 Loose braid with leave-in conditioner Braiding your hair loosely can also help keep baby hairs at bay. Apply some leave-in conditioner before you braid, and it will tame the frizz and make your hair manageable. A loose braid is comfortable to wear all day long and gives you a relaxed look.

Tip 3 Twisted bun with hair gel For a more polished look, try a twisted bun secured with a little bit of hair gel. Twist sections of your hair into a bun at the nape of your neck or on top of your head. Use gel sparingly on the edges to smooth down any stubborn flyaways.

Tip 4 Half-up twist hairstyle The half-up twist hairstyle is perfect for those who want some of their hair down while keeping baby hairs in check. Take two sections from either side of your head, twist them towards the back, and pin or tie them together. This style not only keeps things tidy but also adds an element of elegance.