Love natural hair? Try these 5 healthy hairstyles
What's the story
Natural hairstyles are a great way to celebrate African heritage while keeping your hair healthy. These styles are not just beautiful but also promote hair health by minimizing damage and promoting growth. Be it braids, twists, or updos, each style has its own benefits that can help you maintain your natural texture and strength. Here are five African-inspired hairstyles that promote healthy hair.
#1
Braided crown for strength
The braided crown is a classic style that keeps your hair in place while looking elegant.
By braiding the hair close to the scalp, this style reduces tension on the roots and minimizes breakage. It is perfect for those wanting to keep their hair long and strong.
Plus, the braided crown can be worn on different occasions, making it a versatile choice for anyone looking to blend tradition with modernity.
#2
Twisted updo for moisture retention
The twisted updo is an amazing way to keep moisture locked in your hair.
By twisting sections of the hair and pinning them up, this style prevents excessive exposure to the elements, which can dry out your strands.
This is particularly useful for people with curly or coily hair types that tend to lose moisture quickly.
The twisted updo not only looks sophisticated but also promotes hydration retention.
#3
Bantu knots for curl definition
Bantu knots are small coiled buns that define natural curls beautifully.
They are a great way to achieve curl definition without using heat or chemical products.
The style also gives you the benefit of stretching your curls when you take them out, giving you voluminous, bouncy curls without damaging your hair.
Bantu knots are a fun way to play with your texture while keeping it healthy.
#4
Flat twists for scalp health
Flat twists are similar to cornrows but use two strands instead of three.
This technique helps distribute natural oils from the scalp along the length of each strand, promoting scalp health and reducing dandruff issues over time.
Flat twists can be worn as a protective style that encourages growth by minimizing manipulation on each strand.
#5
Senegalese twists for protective styling
Senegalese twists offer excellent protection by adding synthetic extensions into your natural hair's sections.
This reduces wear from environmental factors like sun exposure or harsh winds. These elements may lead to damage over time if left unchecked.
Senegalese twists also provide versatility, allowing you to experiment with different lengths and thicknesses, depending on personal preference and desired outcome.