Make thin hair look thicker with these styles
What's the story
If you have thinning hair, styling can be a challenge. But natural hairstyles can be a game-changer, giving you volume and elegance without the need for harsh chemicals or expensive treatments. These styles are not just easy to maintain, but also enhance your natural texture, making your hair look fuller and healthier. Here are five natural hairstyles that can help you manage thinning hair effectively.
Tip 1
Loose waves for volume
Loose waves are perfect for adding volume to thinning hair.
You can use a wide-barrel curling iron or braid your damp hair overnight to get soft waves in the morning.
This style gives an illusion of fuller locks and works well for both casual and formal occasions.
Use a light mousse or sea salt spray to enhance the waves and keep them in place without weighing your hair down.
Tip 2
Braided crown for elegance
A braided crown is an elegant way to style thinning hair while keeping it off your face.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head.
Wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, and secure with bobby pins.
This hairstyle not only adds sophistication but also creates an illusion of thicker hair.
Tip 3
Half-up top knot for lift
The half-up top knot is ideal for giving lift at the roots, which is essential when dealing with thinning hair.
Simply gather the top section of your hair into a small ponytail, and twist it into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure with pins or an elastic band.
This style adds height and volume while keeping the rest of your hair down.
Tip 4
Side swept bangs for framing
Side-swept bangs are perfect for framing your face and adding dimension to thinning hair.
Ask your stylist for long layers that blend seamlessly with side-swept bangs, which can be styled using a round brush while blow-drying for added volume.
This look softens facial features, while giving an impression of thicker locks.
Tip 5
Textured pixie cut for boldness
A textured pixie cut is a bold choice that works wonders on thinning hair by adding texture and movement.
Opting for shorter lengths on top, with slightly longer sides, can create contrast that draws attention away from thinning areas.
Use texturizing spray or pomade when styling this cut, as it enhances definition without making it look flat or lifeless.