These natural remedies can help you relax naturally
What's the story
Africa is home to a wealth of natural remedies, many of which have been used for centuries to promote relaxation and calm the nerves. These time-tested methods are based on the continent's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage. From herbal teas to aromatic oils, these remedies offer a natural way to unwind and de-stress. Here are five African natural remedies that can help soothe your nerves.
Tip 1
Rooibos tea for relaxation
Rooibos tea, which is native to South Africa, is caffeine-free and loaded with antioxidants.
It is often used to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.
The tea has no tannins, which makes it a great choice for those looking for a calming beverage without the stimulating effects of caffeine.
Drinking rooibos tea regularly may help reduce anxiety levels and promote a sense of calmness.
Tip 2
Lavender oil from Egypt
Lavender oil, widely used for its calming properties, is derived from lavender fields in Egypt.
The oil can be used in aromatherapy by diffusing it into the air or applying it topically after diluting it with a carrier oil.
The soothing scent of lavender is known to reduce stress and improve mood by affecting the brain's neurotransmitters.
Tip 3
Baobab fruit for nutritional support
Baobab fruit, native to Africa, is loaded with vitamin C and other essential nutrients.
It is commonly consumed as a powder or added to smoothies for an extra nutritional boost.
The high vitamin C content helps support the immune system and provides energy without causing spikes in blood sugar levels.
This makes baobab fruit an excellent addition to any diet aimed at promoting overall well-being.
Tip 4
Honeybush tea from South Africa
Honeybush tea is another South African native that is caffeine-free, and rich in antioxidants, just like rooibos tea.
The naturally sweet flavor of honeybush makes it an enjoyable drink without the need for added sugars or sweeteners.
Regular consumption of honeybush tea may help alleviate symptoms of mild depression by positively affecting mood.
Tip 5
African marula oil for skin health
Extracted from the marula tree found across sub-Saharan Africa, marula oil is packed with essential fatty acids, vitamins E and C, and antioxidants.
It is known for its moisturizing properties, which are beneficial for skin health.
This oil can be applied directly onto the skin or mixed into moisturizers to enhance hydration levels, while also providing anti-inflammatory benefits.