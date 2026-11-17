Struggling with flat hair? These oils may help
What's the story
If you want to add volume to your hair, natural oils can be a great way to do it. They nourish and strengthen hair, making it look fuller and healthier. Using these oils regularly can improve scalp health and promote hair growth, giving you naturally voluminous locks. Here are five natural oils that can help you achieve the desired volume without any chemical treatments.
#1
Coconut oil for thicker hair
Coconut oil is famous for its deep conditioning properties. It penetrates the hair shaft, reducing protein loss and preventing damage.
Regular application of coconut oil can make your hair thicker by strengthening the roots and preventing breakage.
To use coconut oil, warm a small amount in your hands and massage it into your scalp and hair. Leave it on for at least one hour before washing it off with shampoo.
#2
Castor oil for hair growth
Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, which improves circulation to the scalp and promotes hair growth. It also has antifungal properties that keep the scalp healthy.
To use castor oil, mix it with a lighter oil, like olive or almond oil, to make it easier to apply.
Massage the mixture into your scalp and leave it overnight before washing it off.
#3
Argan oil for volume boost
Argan oil is packed with essential fatty acids and vitamin E, making it an excellent choice for adding volume to fine hair.
It moisturizes without weighing down the strands, giving them a natural lift at the roots.
Apply a few drops of argan oil to damp hair after washing for best results.
#4
Jojoba oil for scalp health
Jojoba oil closely resembles sebum produced by our scalp, making it an ideal moisturizer that balances oil production without clogging pores.
This helps maintain a healthy environment for optimal growth of voluminous locks over time when used consistently as part of your routine care regimen.
Tip 5
Olive oil as a natural conditioner
Olive oil acts as a natural conditioner that adds shine and tames frizz, which can make your hair look flat. It also nourishes both strands and scalp, promoting overall well-being.
For best results, apply warm olive oil evenly from root to tip. Leave it on for about 30 minutes before rinsing thoroughly under warm water, followed by shampooing as usual.