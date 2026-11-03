5 ways to add black sesame to your everyday meals
What's the story
Black sesame is a versatile ingredient that can be used to prepare a variety of nutritious dishes. Loaded with essential nutrients such as calcium, iron, and magnesium, black sesame is a great addition to your diet. Here are five simple, yet healthy, recipes that use black sesame to amp up your meals. From breakfast to snacks, these recipes are easy to prepare and delicious.
Tip 1
Black sesame smoothie bowl
A black sesame smoothie bowl makes for a refreshing breakfast option.
Blend bananas, almond milk, and a tablespoon of black sesame seeds until smooth.
Pour the mixture into a bowl, and top with fresh fruits like berries or kiwi for added flavor and nutrition.
This dish not only tastes good but also gives you the energy to kickstart your day.
Tip 2
Black sesame energy bars
These energy bars make for a perfect on-the-go snack.
Mix oats, honey, peanut butter, and crushed black sesame seeds in a bowl.
Press the mixture into a baking dish lined with parchment paper, and refrigerate until firm.
Cut into bars for an easy snack rich in fiber and healthy fats.
Tip 3
Black sesame rice pudding
For a comforting dessert, try black sesame rice pudding.
Cook jasmine rice in coconut milk until creamy. Stir in ground black sesame seeds for flavor and texture.
Sweeten with maple syrup or honey, if desired.
This pudding offers a unique twist on traditional rice desserts while providing essential nutrients.
Tip 4
Black sesame salad dressing
Elevate your salads with a homemade black sesame dressing.
Blend olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, minced garlic, and toasted black sesame seeds until smooth.
Drizzle over your favorite salad ingredients, like greens, cucumbers, or carrots, for an added burst of flavor without any added sugars.
Tip 5
Black sesame pancakes
Black sesame pancakes make for an interesting breakfast option that is both tasty and nutritious.
Mix flour, baking powder, milk (or plant-based alternative), sugar (optional), and ground black sesame seeds in a bowl.
Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. Serve with fresh fruit or maple syrup for added flavor.