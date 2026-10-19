5 nuts that make Indian vegan recipes awesome
What's the story
Indian vegan cuisine is famous for its diverse flavors and textures, which are often achieved by using a variety of nuts. These nuts not only add a unique taste but also enhance the nutritional value of many dishes. From creamy curries to crunchy snacks, nuts are an integral part of Indian vegan cooking. Here are five nuts that are commonly used in Indian vegan recipes, and how they contribute to the culinary landscape.
#1
Cashews: The creamy base
Cashews are a staple in Indian vegan cooking, thanks to their creamy texture when blended.
They are commonly used to make rich gravies and sauces, replacing dairy products.
Soaking cashews before blending them makes them even creamier, which is perfect for dishes like korma or creamy soups.
Their mild flavor goes well with spices, without overpowering them, making them a versatile ingredient in many recipes.
#2
Almonds: Nutrient-rich thickener
Almonds are another important nut in Indian cuisine, known for their high nutrient content.
They are often ground into a fine powder or paste and used as a thickening agent in curries and stews.
Almonds also add a subtle sweetness that balances spicy flavors perfectly.
Their high protein and healthy fat content make them an excellent addition to any vegan diet.
#3
Peanuts: Crunchy flavor enhancer
Peanuts add a delightful crunch and nutty flavor to several Indian vegan dishes.
They are commonly used in chutneys, or sprinkled over salads for added texture.
Peanuts can also be roasted and ground into a paste for making sauces or spreads.
Their robust flavor complements bold spices, making them an ideal choice for savory snacks like peanut brittle or masala peanuts.
#4
Walnuts: Earthy aroma booster
Walnuts lend an earthy aroma and a unique taste to Indian vegan recipes.
They are commonly used in desserts like halwa or added to pilafs for an extra dimension of flavor.
Walnuts are also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which makes them a healthy addition to plant-based diets.
Their slightly bitter taste balances sweet ingredients, making them a versatile choice in both sweet and savory dishes.
Tip 1
Pistachios: Colorful garnish
Pistachios are often used as colorful garnishes in Indian vegan dishes, thanks to their vibrant green color.
They add a subtle sweetness that goes well with both sweet desserts like kulfi and savory dishes like biryani when chopped finely or ground into a paste form.
Pistachio's unique flavor profile enhances the visual appeal, as well as the taste of the meal.