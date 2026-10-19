5 nuts that make Indian vegan recipes awesome

Cashews are a staple in Indian vegan cooking, thanks to their creamy texture when blended.

They are commonly used to make rich gravies and sauces, replacing dairy products.

Soaking cashews before blending them makes them even creamier, which is perfect for dishes like korma or creamy soups.

Their mild flavor goes well with spices, without overpowering them, making them a versatile ingredient in many recipes.