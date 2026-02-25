5 lesser-known places to celebrate Holi in India

Holi , the festival of colors, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. While places like Mathura, Vrindavan, and Jaipur are famous for their grand festivities, there are several lesser-known destinations where you can enjoy a unique and memorable Holi experience. These off-beat locations offer local traditions, vibrant colors, and a refreshing twist to your celebrations.

#1 Barsana, Uttar Pradesh Barsana is famous for its unique Lathmar Holi, where women playfully hit men with sticks while men protect themselves with shields. This centuries-old tradition is lively, energetic, and full of local charm. Celebrating here gives visitors an authentic and unusual Holi experience away from the usual tourist crowds.

#2 Shantiniketan, West Bengal Shantiniketan, founded by Rabindranath Tagore, celebrates Holi as Basanta Utsav. Students and locals dress in bright traditional attire and perform music, dance, and folk plays. The festival here focuses on art, culture, and nature, offering a serene yet colorful way to enjoy Holi in a more artistic setting.

#3 Hampi, Karnataka Hampi, with its ancient ruins and scenic landscapes, provides a stunning backdrop for Holi celebrations. Locals and travelers gather to throw colors amidst historic temples and boulders. The mix of vibrant powders against the unique architecture creates a picturesque and off-beat Holi experience, ideal for travelers seeking something different.

#4 Udaipur, Rajasthan Udaipur, the City of Lakes, celebrates Holi with water balloons, colors, and traditional Rajasthani music. The festival here is more intimate than in Jaipur, with local traditions, folk dances, and boat rides on the lakes adding charm. This is perfect for travelers wanting a scenic, culturally rich Holi celebration.