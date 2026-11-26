Henna has been used for centuries as a natural hair dye. It gives a rich reddish-brown color and is known for its conditioning properties.

The plant-based dye coats the hair shaft, making it thicker and shinier.

Henna is also known to promote scalp health by reducing dandruff and itchiness.

Its application is simple; mix henna powder with water to form a paste, apply it to the hair, and rinse after a few hours.