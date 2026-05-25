LOADING...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Goa boardwalks that may disappoint sunset lovers
Goa boardwalks that may disappoint sunset lovers
Beach areas are often crowded with tourists

Goa boardwalks that may disappoint sunset lovers

By Vinita Jain
May 25, 2026
09:27 am
What's the story

Goa is famous for its stunning sunsets and lively boardwalks. However, not all boardwalks are worth your time. Some are a bit overrated, giving you less than ideal experiences. Be it the crowd, maintenance, or lack of unique views, some boardwalks just do not cut it for sunset viewing. Here is a look at five such overrated spots in Goa.

Candolim

Candolim Beach boardwalk

Candolim Beach is famous for its long stretch of sand, but not so much for its boardwalk. The area can get crowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy a peaceful sunset. Plus, the lack of proper seating and amenities can make the experience less enjoyable. If you want a quieter place to watch the sunset, you may want to skip this one.

Calangute

Calangute Beach promenade

Calangute Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Goa, but its promenade may not be the best for sunset lovers. The area is usually packed with tourists and vendors, making it hard to find a spot to sit and enjoy the view. Also, the pollution and littering on the beach can ruin the overall experience.

Advertisement

Baga River

Baga River walkway

The Baga River walkway gives a view of the river, but the view of the sunset is often blocked by trees and buildings on either side. The walkway itself is narrow and can get crowded during peak hours, making it less than ideal for a relaxed evening watching the sun go down.

Advertisement

Miramar

Miramar Beach walkway

Miramar Beach has a beautiful view, but authorities often neglect its walkway. Cracked pavements and a lack of seating make it less than ideal for watching sunsets. Further, the proximity to busy roads adds noise pollution, which can take away from the serenity of watching a sunset.

Dona Paula

Dona Paula Jetty area

While Dona Paula is famous for its views, its jetty area can be a bit overrated when it comes to sunsets. The place is often crowded with tourists taking pictures or waiting for boat rides. This can make it difficult to find a quiet place to sit and enjoy the view without interruption.

Advertisement