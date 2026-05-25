Goa boardwalks that may disappoint sunset lovers

Goa is famous for its stunning sunsets and lively boardwalks. However, not all boardwalks are worth your time. Some are a bit overrated, giving you less than ideal experiences. Be it the crowd, maintenance, or lack of unique views, some boardwalks just do not cut it for sunset viewing. Here is a look at five such overrated spots in Goa.

Candolim Candolim Beach boardwalk Candolim Beach is famous for its long stretch of sand, but not so much for its boardwalk. The area can get crowded with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy a peaceful sunset. Plus, the lack of proper seating and amenities can make the experience less enjoyable. If you want a quieter place to watch the sunset, you may want to skip this one.

Calangute Calangute Beach promenade Calangute Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Goa, but its promenade may not be the best for sunset lovers. The area is usually packed with tourists and vendors, making it hard to find a spot to sit and enjoy the view. Also, the pollution and littering on the beach can ruin the overall experience.

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Baga River Baga River walkway The Baga River walkway gives a view of the river, but the view of the sunset is often blocked by trees and buildings on either side. The walkway itself is narrow and can get crowded during peak hours, making it less than ideal for a relaxed evening watching the sun go down.

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Miramar Miramar Beach walkway Miramar Beach has a beautiful view, but authorities often neglect its walkway. Cracked pavements and a lack of seating make it less than ideal for watching sunsets. Further, the proximity to busy roads adds noise pollution, which can take away from the serenity of watching a sunset.