5 overrated places in Croatia you may want to skip
What's the story
Croatia is a popular travel destination, famous for its stunning coastline and rich history. However, not all places are worth the hype. While some spots are overrun with tourists, others offer a more authentic experience. Here are five Croatian spots that may not be as appealing as they seem. By skipping these, you can explore lesser-known gems and avoid the crowds.
#1
Dubrovnik's Old Town crowds
Dubrovnik's Old Town is famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture and stunning views of the Adriatic Sea.
However, it is also infamous for its massive tourist crowds, especially during peak season. The narrow streets can become unbearably crowded, making it difficult to enjoy the sights.
If you are looking for a more peaceful experience, consider visiting other coastal towns with similar charm but fewer tourists.
#2
Plitvice Lakes National Park's entrance fees
While Plitvice Lakes National Park is undeniably beautiful with its cascading lakes and lush forests, it comes with a hefty entrance fee of over €40 per person during peak season.
The park also gets extremely crowded in summer months, making it hard to enjoy the natural beauty in peace.
If you are on a budget or want to avoid crowds, opt for smaller national parks in Croatia that offer similar landscapes at a fraction of the cost.
#3
Hvar's overpriced nightlife scene
Hvar Island is famous for its vibrant nightlife and glamorous parties. However, this comes at a cost; prices in Hvar Town can be exorbitant compared to other Croatian destinations.
Accommodation rates soar during summer months, and drinks at bars can be pricey.
For those looking for lively nightlife without breaking the bank, Split or Zadar offer great alternatives with bustling atmospheres and more affordable options.
#4
Rovinj's tourist trap shops
Rovinj is one of the most picturesque towns on the Istrian Peninsula, but its old town has become a bit of a tourist trap.
Here, souvenir shops line every street corner, selling overpriced trinkets that do not reflect local culture or craftsmanship.
While strolling through Rovinj is a pleasure, you might want to skip shopping here and explore nearby villages where authentic crafts are made by locals.
#5
Split's Diocletian's Palace congestion
Diocletian's Palace in Split is an architectural marvel, but it can get very congested with tourists exploring its ancient halls and courtyards.
The palace is located right in the heart of the city, which adds to the foot traffic around the area.
If you want to see Roman history without the crowd, visit Pula Arena or Trogir's historic center, which are equally impressive and less crowded.