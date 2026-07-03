India's busiest hill stations you should know about
What's the story
India's hill stations have always been famous for their scenic beauty and pleasant weather, but some of them are losing their charm due to overcrowding and commercialization. While these destinations continue to attract tourists, many find them lacking the tranquility and unique experiences they once offered. Here are five overrated hill stations in India that may not live up to the hype anymore.
#1
Shimla: The crowded capital
Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is one of the most popular hill stations in India. But its popularity has come at a cost. The Mall Road is always crowded with tourists, leaving little room for leisurely strolls. The commercialization has also led to a rise in prices of everything from accommodation to food. While Shimla still has its charm, it may not be the peaceful getaway many seek.
#2
Manali: More traffic than tranquility
Manali has become synonymous with traffic jams and packed tourist spots. Once known for its pristine landscapes, it is now bursting with tourists all year round. The influx of vehicles has resulted in pollution and noise, making it difficult to enjoy the natural beauty. While adventure activities draw many visitors, those looking for peace might find Manali overwhelming.
#3
Darjeeling: Tea gardens overshadowed by tourism
Darjeeling's famous tea gardens are being overshadowed by rampant tourism. The town is always crowded with tourists visiting the same few places, leaving the locals and the tourists frustrated. The steep roads are clogged with vehicles, and the peace-seeking visitors are disappointed. While the views from Tiger Hill are stunning, the rest of Darjeeling is losing its charm to the crowds.
#4
Ooty: Commercialization over natural beauty
Ooty has become more of a commercial hub than a serene hill station. The famous botanical gardens and lakes are always crowded with tourists. The local markets are filled with souvenirs at inflated prices due to high demand from tourists. While Ooty still has a few pockets of natural beauty, they are increasingly difficult to find amid the commercial hustle.
#5
Nainital: Lakeside charm lost in crowds
Nainital's lakeside charm is marred by the constant flow of tourists visiting during peak seasons. The Naini Lake is always crowded with boats and vendors, leaving little room for peaceful enjoyment. The narrow roads are always clogged with traffic, making it difficult to explore the area without hassle. While Nainital's beauty is still evident, its allure as a quiet retreat is fading with the growing crowds.