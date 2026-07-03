India's busiest hill stations you should know about

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Shimla: The crowded capital

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is one of the most popular hill stations in India. But its popularity has come at a cost. The Mall Road is always crowded with tourists, leaving little room for leisurely strolls. The commercialization has also led to a rise in prices of everything from accommodation to food. While Shimla still has its charm, it may not be the peaceful getaway many seek.