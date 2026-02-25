These Indian architectural marvels may not be worth visiting

India is home to some of the most amazing architectural marvels, but not all of them are worth the hype. While some places are praised for their beauty and historical importance, they may not live up to the expectations of the visitors. Here are five such overrated architectural landmarks in India that may not be as impressive as they are said to be.

#1 The Taj Mahal: More than just a tomb While the Taj Mahal is often hailed as a symbol of love and an architectural wonder, it can get crowded and touristy. The long lines and throngs of people can take away from the experience of visiting this iconic site. Plus, some visitors may find that the grandeur of the monument doesn't translate to its surroundings, which can feel commercialized.

#2 Hawa Mahal: A facade with little inside Hawa Mahal in Jaipur is famous for its stunning facade with intricate latticework. But, from the inside, it doesn't offer much to see or do. The small rooms and narrow corridors can leave visitors disappointed, especially when compared to other palaces in Rajasthan that offer more engaging experiences.

#3 Victoria Memorial: A colonial relic While Victoria Memorial in Kolkata is an impressive structure, it is often criticized for being a colonial relic with little contextual relevance today. The museum inside has a mix of exhibits that may not interest everyone, and some feel that the focus should be more on India's own history rather than its colonial past.

#4 Charminar: Busy streets overshadowing beauty Charminar in Hyderabad is a landmark that defines the city, but its beauty is often overshadowed by the busy streets around it. The constant hustle and bustle can make it difficult to appreciate this monument's stunning architecture fully. Plus, the surrounding area can be crowded with vendors, making it a little overwhelming for visitors looking for a calm experience.