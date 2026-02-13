If outdoor art installations intrigue you, consider skipping these

The United States is home to a number of outdoor art installations that draw millions of visitors every year. However, not all installations live up to the hype. Some are often criticized for being underwhelming or not worth the visit. Here are five such installations that many feel are overrated, and why they may not be worth your time.

#1 The Bean: A reflective disappointment Cloud Gate, popularly known as The Bean, in Chicago's Millennium Park, is one of the most famous sculptures in the US. While its reflective surface offers unique photo opportunities, many visitors feel it lacks depth and artistic significance. The installation often gets crowded, making it difficult to appreciate up close. Some critics argue that its popularity overshadows more meaningful art experiences in the city.

#2 The Hollywood Sign: More than just a view While the Hollywood Sign is an iconic symbol of the film industry, many find visiting it to be an underwhelming experience. The sign itself cannot be accessed directly, and viewing it from afar doesn't provide much more than a postcard image. The surrounding hiking trails can be crowded, and offer limited views of the sign itself, leaving some visitors disappointed.

#3 Carhenge: A rusty replica Located in Nebraska, Carhenge is an automotive replica of England's Stonehenge. While it may seem quirky and fun at first, many visitors find it lacks the historical and cultural significance of its counterpart. The installation is often criticized for being poorly maintained and not offering much beyond a brief photo opportunity before moving on.

#4 The world's largest ball of twine: A tangled tale Located in Kansas, this installation is famous for being the world's largest ball of twine. However, many travelers find it underwhelming when compared to other attractions in the area. The novelty wears off quickly as there isn't much else to do or see nearby, leaving some visitors feeling like they wasted their time on this roadside attraction.