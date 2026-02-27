Remove these touristy spots from your South Korea itinerary

South Korea is a treasure trove of cultural experiences and stunning landscapes. But, not all tourist spots live up to the hype. Some places are often crowded and expensive, leaving visitors underwhelmed. Here's a look at five overrated tourist spots in South Korea that you may want to skip or visit with tempered expectations.

#1 Myeongdong Shopping District Myeongdong is famous for its shopping and street food, but it can get extremely crowded and expensive. The area is always packed with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy leisurely shopping or dining experiences. Plus, prices for cosmetics and souvenirs are usually higher than other places in Seoul. For a more authentic experience, you can explore lesser-known markets or neighborhoods with similar offerings at better prices.

#2 N Seoul Tower While N Seoul Tower offers a panoramic view of the city, it is often crowded with long waiting times for the elevator ride to the top. The entrance fee can also be steep for some travelers. Instead of this popular spot, you can visit other viewpoints around Seoul that offer similar vistas without the crowds or costs.

#3 Jeju Island beaches Though Jeju Island's beaches are often touted as pristine paradises, some of them can be overcrowded during peak seasons. The island's famous beaches may not have the seclusion or tranquility that many travelers seek. Exploring off-the-beaten-path beaches on the island can offer a more peaceful experience, while still enjoying Jeju's natural beauty.

#4 Bukchon Hanok Village Bukchon Hanok Village is famous for its traditional Korean houses (hanoks) and cultural heritage. However, it has become so popular that it often gets crowded with tourists taking pictures in narrow alleys. This can ruin the authentic experience of walking through this historic neighborhood. Visiting early morning or late afternoon may help avoid crowds, but still, the charm of this village is somewhat lost in the crowd.