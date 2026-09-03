5 classic Indian paneer dishes you must-try
What's the story
Paneer, a versatile Indian cheese, is loved for its mild flavor and adaptability in various cuisines. From curries to salads, paneer can be found in a variety of dishes, making it a favorite among vegetarians. Here are five must-try paneer dishes that highlight the cheese's versatility and are sure to tantalize your taste buds with their unique flavors and textures.
Dish 1
Paneer tikka delight
Paneer tikka is a popular starter that features marinated cubes of paneer grilled to perfection.
The marinade is made of yogurt, spices, and herbs, giving the cheese a flavorful crust.
Served with mint chutney and onion rings, this dish is perfect for those who love smoky flavors with a hint of spice.
Dish 2
Palak paneer perfection
Palak paneer is a classic North Indian dish that combines spinach puree with soft paneer cubes.
The creamy texture of the spinach pairs beautifully with the paneer, creating a rich and nutritious meal.
Usually served with roti or rice, palak paneer is both delicious and healthy.
Dish 3
Shahi paneer indulgence
Shahi paneer is an indulgent dish prepared with rich ingredients such as cream, nuts, and aromatic spices.
The creamy gravy envelops the paneer cubes perfectly, giving you a royal taste.
This dish is usually paired with naan or pulao to soak up its luxurious sauce.
Dish 4
Paneer butter masala bliss
Paneer butter masala is a favorite among those who enjoy rich gravies.
It has a buttery tomato-based sauce loaded with spices like garam masala and kasuri methi.
The soft paneer cubes soaked in this luscious gravy make it an irresistible treat when paired with naan or jeera rice.
Dish 5
Chilli paneer fusion
Chilli paneer is an Indo-Chinese fusion dish that features crispy fried cubes of paneer tossed in tangy sauces, along with bell peppers and onions.
This spicy stir-fry offers bold flavors from soy sauce mixed with Indian spices like cumin seeds or coriander powder, making it perfect as an appetizer or side dish when served alongside fried rice or noodles.