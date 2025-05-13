What's the story

Peanut butter is a versatile ingredient loved in many African cuisines. Its creamy texture and rich flavor make it a staple in a variety of traditional dishes.

From savory stews to delightful snacks, peanut butter lends depth and nutrition to meals across the continent.

Here are five popular peanut butter dishes that highlight its culinary significance in Africa. It shows the diverse ways it is used in local recipes.