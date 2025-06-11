From sweet to savory: 5 must-try peanut dishes
Peanuts are such a versatile ingredient, aren't they? They add a delightful crunch and rich flavor to anything and everything.
Be it a savory snack or a sweet treat, peanuts can elevate your culinary creations like no other!
Here are five simple yet delicious peanut recipes that would make your taste buds happy.
Smoothie delight
Peanut butter banana smoothie
A peanut butter banana smoothie is the easiest-to-make beverage you can have for breakfast or as a quick snack.
Blend one ripe banana with two tablespoons of peanut butter, one cup of milk, and ice cubes until smooth.
To make it sweeter, add honey or maple syrup.
This smoothie gives you protein from the peanut butter and potassium from the banana. It's both nutritious and delicious!
Noodle Fusion
Thai peanut noodles
Thai peanut noodles give a delicious twist to your usual pasta.
Cook rice noodles as per package instructions.
In another bowl, mix three tablespoons of peanut butter with soy sauce, lime juice, garlic, ginger, and chili flakes for spice.
Toss the cooked noodles in this sauce along with chopped vegetables like bell peppers, carrots for the crunch.
Snack time
Peanut butter granola bars
Homemade peanut butter granola bars make for a great on-the-go snacking option.
Mix oats with honey or agave syrup as a binder, before mixing in creamy peanut butter, along with nuts such as almonds or cashews (if you like).
Press tightly into a baking dish and refrigerate until set before cutting them into bars.
Dressing up salads
Spicy peanut salad dressing
Spice up your salads with this bold and flavorful spicy peanut dressing made from pantry staples like soy sauce, vinegar , and natural-style unsweetened peanut butter.
Blend everything smoothly with an immersion blender until creamy and emulsified for a delicious homemade touch.
It's perfectly balanced between tangy heat levels achieved through red pepper flakes, optional depending on personal preference level tolerance towards spiciness involved here too.
Sweet treats
Chocolate peanut clusters
Chocolate-covered peanuts are treats that combine sweet chocolate with crunchy nuts.
Melt dark chocolate chips, stirring constantly to avoid burning.
Once melted, coat each peanut evenly, letting excess drip off onto a parchment-lined tray. Set aside to cool and harden.
Enjoy these bite-sized morsels whenever you crave something sweet, or share them with friends and family.