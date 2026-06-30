Poached pears in herbal tea are a deliciously fragrant treat

5 pear recipes that are great for digestion

By Simran Jeet 10:58 am Jun 30, 202610:58 am

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Pears are a versatile fruit that can do wonders for your digestion, thanks to their high fiber content and natural enzymes. Adding pears to your diet can help improve your digestive health, making it a great choice for those looking to maintain a healthy gut. Here are five easy pear recipes that can help you with digestion, each offering unique flavors and benefits.