5 delicious ways to put pineapple on your plate

Pineapple fried rice is a delicious fusion of tropical sweetness and savory elements.

This dish usually features jasmine rice stir-fried with chunks of fresh pineapple, vegetables like bell peppers and peas, and a dash of soy sauce for seasoning.

The sweetness of the pineapple balances the saltiness of the soy sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors.

It is often garnished with cashews or almonds for an added crunch.