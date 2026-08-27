5 delicious ways to put pineapple on your plate
What's the story
Pineapple is one of the most versatile fruits, adding a sweet and tangy flavor to a variety of dishes. From savory to sweet, its unique taste can elevate the simplest of meals. Here are five pineapple-based dishes that are sure to delight your taste buds. Each dish highlights the fruit's adaptability and offers something for everyone, whether you prefer savory or sweet.
Dish 1
Pineapple fried rice
Pineapple fried rice is a delicious fusion of tropical sweetness and savory elements.
This dish usually features jasmine rice stir-fried with chunks of fresh pineapple, vegetables like bell peppers and peas, and a dash of soy sauce for seasoning.
The sweetness of the pineapple balances the saltiness of the soy sauce, creating a harmonious blend of flavors.
It is often garnished with cashews or almonds for an added crunch.
Dish 2
Grilled pineapple skewers
Grilled pineapple skewers make for an easy and tasty appetizer or side dish.
The fruit is cut into chunks and threaded onto skewers with other ingredients, such as bell peppers or zucchini.
Grilling caramelizes the natural sugars in the pineapple, bringing out its sweetness while adding a smoky flavor.
These skewers can be served alone or with a dipping sauce for extra zest.
Dish 3
Pineapple upside-down cake
Pineapple upside-down cake is a classic dessert that marries the tropical fruit with moist cake.
Slices of pineapple are arranged at the bottom of a cake pan, along with maraschino cherries, before being covered with batter and baked upside down.
The result is an eye-catching cake with caramelized pineapples on top, giving every bite a burst of sweetness.
Dish 4
Sweet and sour pineapple tofu stir-fry
Sweet and sour pineapple tofu stir-fry brings together tofu cubes and fresh pineapples in an Asian-inspired dish.
The tofu is usually marinated in soy sauce before being stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and chunks of ripe pineapples in a tangy sauce made from vinegar, sugar, ketchup, and cornstarch.
This dish offers an exciting mix of textures and flavors.
Dish 5
Pineapple salsa
Pineapple salsa is a refreshing topping for tacos or grilled vegetables. Mix diced pineapple, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and lime juice. Add jalapeños if desired.
This vibrant salsa adds sweetness from ripe fruit and acidity from lime juice.
The lime balances the heat from jalapeños, if used. It is perfect for those who enjoy bold flavors without too much spice.