Strengthen your core with these plank variations
What's the story
Planks are a go-to exercise for anyone looking to strengthen their core. They target multiple muscle groups, including the abs, back, and shoulders. By adding variations to the basic plank, you can amp up the challenge and target different areas of your core. Here are five plank variations that can help you build a stronger core.
Obliques
Side plank for oblique muscles
The side plank is perfect for targeting the oblique muscles on the sides of your abdomen.
To perform this exercise, lie on one side with your feet stacked and prop yourself up on one elbow, forming a straight line from head to heels.
This variation improves balance and stability while strengthening your obliques.
Shoulder taps
Plank with shoulder taps for stability
Adding shoulder taps to your plank routine increases instability, forcing your core to engage more.
Start in a high plank position with hands under shoulders.
Tap each shoulder with the opposite hand while keeping your hips as stable as possible.
This variation also works on coordination and upper body strength.
Plank jacks
Plank jacks for cardio boost
Plank jacks add a cardio element to the traditional plank by adding a jumping jack-like movement of the legs.
Start in a high plank position, and jump both feet out wide and back together, like an aerobic exercise.
This variation increases heart rate while working on multiple muscle groups.
Reverse plank
Reverse plank for posterior chain engagement
The reverse plank focuses on the posterior chain, including glutes and hamstrings, while still working the core muscles.
Sit with legs extended in front of you, and place hands behind hips with fingers pointing toward toes.
Lift your hips off the ground until your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
Knee-to-elbow
Plank knee-to-elbow for dynamic movement
The plank knee-to-elbow adds dynamic movement by bringing knees toward elbows while maintaining a plank position.
Start in a high plank position, and bring one knee toward the same-side elbow, alternating sides.
This variation targets both abs and obliques effectively.